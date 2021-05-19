2 arrested in Cedar Rapids man’s death staged as suicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Trial has been set for a man charged in a Cedar Rapids man’s death that police say was staged to look like a suicide. A second-degree murder trial for 28-year-old Joshua Conklin has been set for Jan. 18. Conklin is charged in the June 2019 death of 44-year-old Randal Joseph Campbell, who was found dead with an air rifle positioned on his lap and torso. Investigators determined the scene was staged to appear to be a suicide, and that Conklin had used the air rifle to shoot Campbell at close range. Conklin is also charged with obstructing justice in Campbell’s death.