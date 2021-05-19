Biden’s pattern with Israel: public support, private scolds

Over his nearly 50 years in national politics, President Joe Biden has often reserved his toughest messages for Israeli leaders for private talks. Publicly he burnishes his image as an unwavering supporter of Israel. The pattern holds true to the present, as Biden has delivered his most pointed messages for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the conflict with Hamas during private conversations while having little to say in public. On Wednesday, in their fourth conversation in eight days, Biden told Netanyahu that he expected a “significant de-escalation” by day’s end on the path to a cease-fire.