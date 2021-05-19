California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top energy regulators say the state is better prepared to avoid last summer’s rotating blackouts. But they cautioned the power grid of the nation’s most populous state is still vulnerable to extreme heat waves that could force more outages later this year. State officials say they have acquired an additional 3,500 megawatts of capacity this year. One megawatt is enough to power hundreds of homes. California Independent Systems Operator President Elliot Mainzer says that does not guarantee California will avoid blackouts this summer. He says the most significant risk remains extreme heat waves that increase demand for more power.