Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a police officer who pushed a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia to the ground is facing criminal charges of using excessive force, while a second officer is accused of failing to stop or report his actions. One of the officers arrested the woman after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. Police body camera footage shows that after the woman turned away from the officer, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground. A federal lawsuit filed by the woman’s family says he dislocated her shoulder by shoving her handcuffed left arm forward onto the hood of a patrol car.