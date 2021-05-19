Free construction job training aims to help women, minorities get hired

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- In an effort to hire more women and minorities for construction jobs, the City of Rochester, Minnesota Department of Transportation and other partners are launching a free training in June.

The other partners for this project include Workforce Development, Inc., Destination Medical Center and Laborers Local 405.

The course is four weeks long, and is part of a $100,000 award from MnDOT for highway and heavy construction training, recruitment, screening and placement with contractors.

According to the City of Rochester and DMC, it has been difficult for contractors to meet the workforce participation goal for women, which is seven percent. This past year has been especially difficult, as they are lacking trained for workers for highway and road projects.

"Traditionally, women haven't had the opportunities to work in construction," City of Rochester Project Manager Jorrie Johnson said. "So, we know we want to create and open doors for women and disadvantaged people that haven't had the opportunities to work in construction."

The course starts Tuesday, June 1 and will run from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday, June 25.

The class will be held at Workforce Development, Inc. located in the Heintz Center of the Rochester Community and Technical College.

Throughout the course, participants can expect to learn basics about having a construction job, safety, how to operate some machines and how to be a flagger.

Local contractors will have the opportunity to interview class participants.

The basic starting hourly rate is $30.15, plus $21.84 fringe rate for a total rate of $52.35 per hour. Fringe benefits include paid holidays, paid time off, medical, dental, life insurance, 401K and training.

Those interested are asked to contact a local Workforce Development office, or call 507-512-0494.