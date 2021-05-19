US spares ally Germany in sanctions for Nord Stream pipeline

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — The Biden administration imposed sanctions Wednesday on Russian companies and ships for their work on a European natural gas pipeline opposed by the U.S., but chose not to punish the German company overseeing the project. The decision to spare the German company and its CEO for their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 project, made public in a report to Congress, comes as President Joe Biden looks to mend relations with a key ally that were unsettled during the Trump administration. But the decision angered U.S, lawmakers and other critics of Nord Stream 2 who hoped to stop the project by targeting the company and its top executive.