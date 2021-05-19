Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian navy ships and helicopters are searching in rough weather and seas for 78 people still missing from a barge that sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week. A navy commander says 183 people were rescued within 24 hours by three ships and helicopters engaged in the operation. A survivor says he jumped into the sea with his life jacket and was later picked up by the navy. The barge was working for India’s largest crude oil and natural gas company and was carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling. Meanwhile, authorities in Nepal asked mountaineers to descend from high altitudes because the storm may cause severe weather.