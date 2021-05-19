Mankato mother sentenced in death of infant son

MANKATO, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Mankato mother will spend several years in prison for causing the death of her infant son.

On Tuesday, Judge Gregory Anderson sentenced Chelsea Olinger, 28, to seven-and-a-half years in prison for first-degree manslaughter. She will serve time at the Minnesota Correction Facility – Shakopee.

She pleaded guilty in March of 2021 to the manslaughter charge. As part of the plea deal, charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and first-degree assault were dismissed.

After being arrested in February of 2020, Olinger claimed her 16-month-old child fell down a flight of stairs, according to court documents.

Court documents show the child had rib fractures, two broken vertebrae and a lacerated liver.

He later died at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys hospital in Rochester.

Olinger received credit for 461 days time served, so she will be in prison for just over six more years.