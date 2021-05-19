Michele Gors is an Emmy award winning news professional who joined KTTC/KXLT as news director in 2019. Her career has taken her across the country, running news departments in Las Vegas, Tampa, Memphis and Wichita, Kansas, before returning to the area she calls home.

Michele was born and raised in Mason City, Iowa. Proud to be a Mason City Mohawk, she also attended NIACC before getting her broadcast journalism degree at Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. As a child her family spent time vacationing in Minnesota and at a lot of Twins games! She learned to ski at Afton Alps and has great memories visiting the Minneapolis zoo and surrounding areas.

Michele has always loved to write and journalism definitely seemed like the right path for her. She began her career on-air as a reporter but found her happy place behind the scenes as a producer, executive producer and eventually news director.

Michele has two grown children. Her son is attending Minnesota State University in Mankato. Her daughter is working toward becoming a police officer in Wichita, Kansas. (Crazy proud of them both!)

When not working Michele enjoys cooking and relaxing with her dogs. She is an avid sports fan and is thrilled to be back in the stands at Twins games!