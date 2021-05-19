Mild, but unsettled for the midweek; summer-like warmth arrives for the weekend

Mild, but unsettled for the midweek; summer-like warmth arrives for the weekendUpdated
Mild with showers and storms today
Warm, humid air continues to build northward into the region today in our active and unsettled weather pattern. Upper-level atmospheric disturbances are expected to drift in from the south in this pattern, triggering occasional rounds of showers in the area over the next couple of days. Highs today will be in the mid 70s with more widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.