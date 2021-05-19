Nebraska suspect in children’s deaths waives extradition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man charged in the death of his two young children has waived extradition from California. WOWT-TV reports 35-year-old Adam Price waived extradition during a hearing Wednesday in San Mateo County, California. Price was arrested Sunday in California, hours after his children’s bodies were found at his home in Bellevue, Nebraska. He has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death. His children, 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore, were with Price for court ordered visitation when they died. Their bodies were found Sunday by a friend of their mother, who lives in Illinois. Police have not said when or how the children died.