Officials: Prison sergeant smuggled meth-laced lollipops

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a South Carolina prison sergeant was caught smuggling meth-laced lollipops into the facility where she worked. Warrants released Friday show that Dana Fisher is charged with distribution of methamphetamines, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office. The corrections department says a contraband officer at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution thought the wrappers on the Blow Pops appeared as if they had been altered with glue. Some of the lollipops tested positive for drugs. Authorities are examining other bags of candy that Fisher brought into the prison. She was fired after her arrest. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she has an attorney who could comment.