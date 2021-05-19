Olmsted County breaks ground on Oxbow Park nature center

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- A brand new nature center is coming to Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo.

Olmsted County hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the new center. It is expected to open in fall of 2022.

The current nature center was build in the early 1980s, and the county said it is not big enough to accommodate the number of guests that visit each year. The new center will be nearly triple the size of the current one. The county said it also will have additional exhibits and interactive learning areas.

"It will showcase the unique natural features of southeastern Minnesota with educational exhibits, exploratory play, live animal displays, and wildlife viewing areas," Olmsted County said in a news release.

Olmsted County Parks Director Karlin Zeigler said about 400,000 people visit Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo every year, and the new nature center will allow the park to keep up with the increasing demand for years to come.

“Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo are beloved treasures in our community, and we’re so pleased to be building a new nature center there to help us better serve all the park’s visitors and continue connecting people to nature,” Zeigler added.