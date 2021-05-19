Riot, fighting at Guatemala prison leaves at least 6 dead

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Police in Guatemala say rioting and fighting among inmates at a prison resulted in the deaths of at least six prisoners. Authorities say the violence erupted after visiting hours ended late Tuesday at the prison in the western province of Quetzaltenango. Photographs from the scene show several bodies had been dismembered and then dragged along the floor, leaving trails of blood. It is not clear whether authorities have regained control of the facility, which holds 2,250 prisoners. In 2019, a riot at the Pavon Rehabilitation Model Farm east of Guatemala City left at least seven inmates dead and 10 wounded.