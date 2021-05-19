Rochester woman charged in death of hospice resident after administering too much morphine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Josephina Amaka Okeke of Rochester is being charged for giving large amounts of morphine to a hospice resident without having a license to do so.

A medical examiner declared the victim died last year from the toxic effects of morphine, causing police to get involved.

On October 1, 2020 officer Nepper of the Rochester Police Department was dispatched to a care facility in Rochester. When she arrived, she spoke with the medical examiner who stated they were called to the facility because there was a medication error with the victim.

The victim had been a resident at River Bend Assisted Living since 2017, but she was under the care of Rosemount Home Care. She had a doctor's order to receive 0.5 mg of morphine every 3 hours.

According to two witnesses in the criminal complaint, "Josephina Amaka Okeke gave the victim morphine once every five hours beginning at 11 p.m. on September 30, 2020 until October 1, 2020 the day the victim passed."

Okeke was a home health aide with Rosemount Home Care. Although they are not licensed, health aides can receive training on administering medication and are assessed competencies which means they're tested. Okeke did not pass her competencies to give residents medications.

Another witness, a licensed practitioner nurse at the facility, worked a shift with Okeke on September 30, 2020 and was confused as to why Okeke was dispensing medicine.

This witness also noticed the medicine administering computer program was actually prompting Okeke to just give the victim a mouth swab of water, not morphine.

Okeke rewrote the distribution times in the NARC book which is used to record the day and time when medications are given to a patient.

Since Okeke was not familiar with the computer system for medicine administration, she did not log the NARC book entries into the computer and she did not know that morphine was supposed to be given every three hours to the victim. Okeke stated that “she was being forced to administer medications and knew she was not supposed to.”

Okeke is being charged with two counts. The first is great bodily harm-caused by distribution of drugs. The second count is unlawful practice of medicine.

Okeke is no longer employed by Rosemount. She is ordered to make her first court appearance next month.

Late Wednesday afternoon, KTTC was able to obtain the public report on the state's investigation into Rosemount Home Care. We are researching the document and will have continued coverage on this story Thursday.