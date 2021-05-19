Scattered showers and storms continue this week

We'll deal with several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms just before the weekend. Showers will stay broken and scattered overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Showers and storms become a little more widespread early Thursday.

Current guidance is suggesting showers and storms impacting most of the region by 6-8 a.m Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall will be possible through the morning on Thursday. We could have some thunder and lightning with the first wave or rain Thursday.

Conditions will slowly dry through the daytime hours Thursday with another round of showers and storms likely Thursday into Friday. I'm not expecting widespread severe weather on Thursday and Friday, but some storms could produce some gusty winds and small hail at times.

Warm and muggy conditions are likely this weekend with highs in the middle 80s. Dew points will warm into the upper 60s and even the lower 70s making conditions feel very summer-like Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the lower 80s and upper 70s Monday and Tuesday next week. We should be able to remain dry on Saturday with isolated storm chances possible Sunday into Monday.

