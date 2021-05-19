State Patrol increases watch for speeding drivers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is cracking down on speeding in the state. Officers say it is because the state is seeing a significant increase in speeding violations.

The state has deployed extra troopers, deputies and officers onto the streets in order to get drivers to slow down.

These changes come after officers noted an increases in speeding-related deaths.

"We've had an increase in fatals throughout the state of Minnesota, and speeding is a contributing factor in the fatal crashes," Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said. "We're already at 137 fatals this year compared to 95 last year at this time, and we're not even at the deadliest time of the year."

Officers say it's important for drivers to watch their speeds in order to avoid accidents or getting a ticket.