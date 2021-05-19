Venezuelans tied to anti-Maduro plot sentenced to 6 years

MIAMI (AP) — A judge in Colombia has sentenced three Venezuelan men to six years in prison for helping organize an ill-conceived plot to remove President Nicolás Maduro involving former American Green Berets. The sentence handed down late Tuesday was the minimum allowed under Colombian law. In March, the men pleaded guilty to working alongside former American Green Beret named Jordan Goudreau in organizing a rag tag army of a few dozen Venezuelan military deserters intent on overthrowing Venezuela’s socialist leadership. The so-called Operation Gideon ended with six insurgents dead and two of Goudreau’s former Special Forces buddies behind bars in Caracas.