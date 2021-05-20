Arrest in Mason City child sex abuse case

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Police arrested at 35-year-old Mason City man in Minnesota Thursday for sexual abuse of a child.

According to a news release from the Mason City Police Department, (MCPD) the investigation started with a child welfare check on May 5, at a home on North Madison Avenue in Mason City.

Aided by the Iowa Department of Human Services, an investigation lead to an arrest warrant being issued on Monday for two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Earlier Thursday, Nathaniel Scott Pearce was taken into custody in Shakopee, Minnesota. He's being held on $50,000 cash bond.

MCPD says following extradition, Pearce will appear before a judge in Cerro Gordo County on the warrant.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Terrance Prochaska at the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.