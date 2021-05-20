Biden directs US to mitigate financial risk from climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is directing federal agencies to develop a comprehensive strategy to identify and manage financial risks to government and the private sector posed by climate change. An executive order Biden issued Thursday calls for concrete steps to mitigate climate risks. The White House said the order will protect workers’ life savings, spur job creation and help the United States lower greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. The order directs White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy and economic adviser Brian Deese to develop a government-wide strategy to identify and mitigate climate risks within six months.