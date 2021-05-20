Skip to Content

California ex-con entrepreneur arrested in Thai kidnap case

5:09 am

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say they are pursuing more suspects in the kidnapping of a Taiwanese businessman in which an American entrepreneur with a criminal past and two other men have already been arrested. The case involves a business dispute over the purchase of nitrile gloves, critical personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. Louis William Ziskin, the CEO of a Los Angeles-based tech company, and Jeremy Hughes Manchester, identified as a former U.S. Marine, were arrested Saturday, along with a Thai man. Police say the representative of a Taiwanese company was lured to a meeting and seized in a restaurant. Ziskin accused the company of cheating him and demanded money for his freedom. The Taiwanese was later released after the company refused. 

Associated Press

