CONTINUING COVERAGE: Rochester woman charged in death of hospice resident, facility is now being investigated

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester woman is being charged in the death of a River Bend Assisted Living resident after giving her more morphine than she was supposed to receive. That employee was not even certified to administer medicine.

The unlicensed home health aide, Josephina Amaka Okeke, could face a maximum sentence of 10 years, a $20,000 fine or both if convicted.

After getting ahold of the criminal complaint as well as the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) investigative report, it is now clear the victim in this case was a resident of River Bend Senior Living, specifically their hospice care facility.

According to the MDH investigation, Okeke administered morphine to the victim even though she was not licensed to do so and gave the victim significantly more than was ordered by the victim's doctor.

Another employee working alongside Okeke was also giving the victim morphine, not realizing Okeke was also administering doses. Although the second employee was administering the correct amount, the facility did not have an efficient method for treating the victim, causing her to pass sooner than expected. The coroner’s report as well as the death certificate said she died of a morphine overdose.

The state's investigation into the facility as well as their parent company, Cassia, ultimately found patient neglect as well as maltreatment leading to the victim’s death.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says this case is no doubt a complicated and unusual one. He said Okeke’s punishment, if convicted, will boil down to if she gave the victim medicine beyond her scope of duties and if she has any criminal history.

Okeke will appear in court on the criminal charges next month.

We attempted to reach out to the victim’s family to speak on their behalf, but they stated the situation was too difficult to discuss.

As for River Bend, the state has listed a number of procedures and protocols the facility needs to address and they have a tight timeline to get them done. We will be following up with the state and River Bend, to ensure the proper adjustments have been made.