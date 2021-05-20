EXCLUSIVE: Get to know new RPS interim superintendent Kent Pekel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools (RPS) will be under new leadership this summer when the new interim superintendent starts.

Kent Pekel

Kent Pekel, Ed.D. will replace Michael Muñoz on July 1.

"I am really excited. I am deeply honored by the confidence the board of education has expressed in me," he said.

Although Pekel has never lived in Rochester, he said he believes the RPS education system is high quality.

"I've been paying attention to Rochester for years. I think it's a unique community not just because of Minnesota but across the country and the world. And has done extraordinary things in education. And I think really has the possibility to do even more amazing things over the year ahead," he said.

1990 Yale graduation



Pekel was born and raised in St. Paul and has even lived in China.

Adam, Victoria, Katie, Kent, Molly, Lauren, and Thomas

He and his wife, Katie have a total of five children.

"They see it as, 'dad's next adventure,'" Pekel said.

Kent and Tanya

He has three children from his first wife, Tanya, who died from breast cancer.

Pekel is currently the president of Search Institute a non-profit that does research on youth development and equity to help enrich children.

He plans to bring that experience into his new role with an emphasis on building relationships.

"It's expressing care, challenging the growth, providing support, sharing power and expanding possibilities. And we can show through our studies that when kids experience relationships with adults they have those five things. Their social-emotional is better. Their development is stronger. Their academic is better. The risk behaviors are lower. That's what I really want to put at the center of our work in Rochester," Pekel said.

He also prioritizes diversity and inclusion.

"In every job I've had held, elevating not just the educational but also the social-emotional development of all kids. In particular, kids growing up in marginalized communities have been central to my work. It's also been central to my life," he said. "I'm a positive person. I'm an uniter, not someone who wants to divide people, but I am also an unapologetic advocate for equity and for addressing injustices in positive practical ways."

Pekel says the community can expect to see him around town, and that he'll use much of his time engaging with people, and listening to student voices.

Kent and Katie

"One of the reasons I love young people today is they're not waiting around to ask for people like me to ask for their opinion or give them the opportunity to lead. They have ideas, and I love that and I want to be able to help develop it and channel it," he said.

In addition, he's thinking about making it a permanent position.

"It's important that people know I wouldn't be leaving a job that I cared deeply about without the possibility of a longer-term involvement here in Rochester," Pekel said.

Fun Facts:

He is a huge Prince fan. One of his favorite songs is "Adorn."

His Favorite food is peanut butter.

Favorite fiction book is "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White.

Favorite educational book is "The Race between Education and Technology" by Claudia Goldin and Lawrence F. Katz.

His daughter Molly is entering her senior year at Austin (MN) High School.

His wife Katie works for the University of Minnesota.

Pekel's term is from July 1 to June 30, 2022. His annual salary at RPS will be $223,000. The current superintendent makes $228,300.