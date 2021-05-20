EXPLAINER: What’s the status of voting legislation in Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas remains on course to become the nation’s largest state to tighten restrictions on voting with GOP legislation just steps away from the Republican governor’s desk. It’s now in the hands of a bipartisan committee tasked with reaching a compromise on the legislation’s final language. There’s just more than a week left in the legislative session, but a lot could still change. And those changes will happen behind closer doors, which alarms voting rights advocates who say the changes will unfairly affect minority voters. Many of the proposals target mail voting or create severe penalties for local election officials. Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed support for stricter rules.