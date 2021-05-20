Judge drops murder charges against 2 Mississippi cops

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state judge in Mississippi has dismissed murder charges against two Black police officers accused of body-slamming and beating a Black man. News outlets report that Hinds County Judge Faye Peterson ended the trial of former Jackson officers Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley on Thursday. She ruled that prosecutors failed to present evidence that they acted criminally against 62-year-old George Robinson in January 2019. An indictment alleged that they and a third officer took Robinson from his vehicle, slammed him to the pavement and repeatedly hit him in the head and chest. He died two days later. The third officer’s case is before a different judge.