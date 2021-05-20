Local mental health providers discuss fighting stigma during Mental Health Awareness Month

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased mental health struggles for people nationwide, and the team at the Freeborn County Mental Health Center is busier than ever.

Providers at the organization said their clients have been reporting increased depression, anxiety and substance abuse.

They have four therapists who see about 50 to 60 people per week. There are also doctors who do medication management.

The biggest obstacles people face when getting help is lack of treatment providers, and funding, especially in rural areas.

Provider Brian Vold said sometimes people are hesitant to get help because of the fear of being stigmatized. He said 20% of the United States population has a diagnosable mental illness.

"I think stigma generally comes from a lack of understanding," Vold said. "So, any time it's talked about more openly, people have a better chance to have contact with it, to understand it some more. In turn, the fear of something being misunderstood goes away."

This year's theme for Mental Health Awareness Month is "You Are Not Alone."

Vold said if someone is struggling, it's important to have an open conversation with family members or friends, so they don't suffer in silence.

"I think a lot of people get isolated, especially if they are unfamiliar with it," he said. "Their family, friends are unfamiliar with it. There are options for help out there. Most conditions are very treatable. There is a brighter side to this."

Freeborn County has a waitlist of about two weeks right now. They treat children and adults with a range of mental health and substance abuse struggles. They also have a mobile crisis unit.

For more information, contact Freeborn County Mental Health at 507-377-5400.