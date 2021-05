WEAVER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in Weaver Bottoms earlier this week.

Victor Dale Grabau was 89 years old. Investigators said that he drowned.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's office responded Monday to reports of an unoccupied motorized fishing boat going in circles around the swamp around 7:30 p.m.

Grabau's body was found nearby.