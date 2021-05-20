Mayor’s husband pleads not guilty to drug, weapons counts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The husband of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has pleaded not guilty to criminal drug and weapons charges, a day after a police search of the house he shares with the mayor. Timothy Granison appeared via video in Rochester City Court from the Monroe County jail, where he spent the night following his arrest on Wednesday. Local media report from the courtroom that Granison’s attorney, John DeMarco, entered not guilty pleas for Granison to three possession charges. He was ordered released without bail pending his next court appearance June 21.