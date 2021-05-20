Mexican police find bones under floor of accused killer

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police are turning up bones and other evidence under the floor of a dwelling near Mexico City where a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death and hacking up her body. Prosecutors in the State of Mexico said late Wednesday they cannot yet determine the number of possible victims. But evidence like shoes, ID cards, handbags and clothing suggests the 72-year-old suspect may have been a serial killer, and that he may have been slaughtering victims for years. Investigators used jackhammers to tear up a concrete floor and forensic experts used trowels to sift through dirt at the site.