Minnesota reports 874 more COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Thursday that another 874 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Eleven of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 597,052 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 42,385 health care workers, the department said. Health officials said 42,621 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 31,604 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 9,754,447.

State health officials said 582,480 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

Eight more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, according to Thursday's update. One of the people who died was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

A total of 7,333 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,396 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Tuesday, 2,780,666 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 2,410,545 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 50% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 43.3% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

MDH said a total of 31,642 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,434 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

