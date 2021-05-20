Norway sentences ambulance carjacker to preventive detention

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man who stole an ambulance in the Norwegian capital of Oslo in 2019 and drove it along a sidewalk, injuring two toddlers, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Oslo District Court said Thursday the 33-year-old man, who wasn’t identified, was found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder. The court ordered the man, nicknamed “the ambulance hijacker” by Norwegian media, held for at least eight years before being considered for release. But authorities could decide to keep him in prison for an additional four years.