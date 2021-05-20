William, Harry condemn BBC over ‘deceitful’ Diana interview

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his brother Prince Harry have issued strongly-worded statements criticizing the BBC and British media for unethical practices after an investigation found that one of the broadcaster’s journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure Princess Diana’s most explosive TV interview in 1995. A report Thursday said BBC journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview. William alleged that “the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said.” Harry went further, saying “the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.” The BBC and Bashir have apologized.