Teens rescued from abandoned building in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Police say three teenagers were rescued after being trapped in an abandoned building at a former automotive plant in St. Paul.
One of the teens was hospitalized with injuries suffered in a fall.
Officers responded to a 911 call about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday from the former Ford Motor Co. plant.
Authorities say the teens were trapped in a confined area and needed help.
St. Paul Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says six teens entered the abandoned building.
Three made it out and called 911.