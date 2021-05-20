US, Russia at odds over military activity in the Arctic

REYKJAVIK. Iceland (AP) — The Biden administration is leading a campaign against Russian attempts to assert authority over Arctic shipping lanes and reintroduce a military dimension to discussions over international activity in the area. With Russia now assuming the chairmanship of the Arctic Council, the U.S. is rallying other members at a meeting in Iceland to oppose Moscow’s desire to resume high-level military talks within the eight-nation bloc. The effort comes amid growing concerns in Washington and among some NATO allies about a surge in Russian military and commercial activity in the region that’s rapidly opening up due to the effects of climate change.