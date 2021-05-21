As pandemic spread pain and panic, congressman chased profit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Tom Malinowski has scolded those who may be looking to capitalize on the once-in-a-century pandemic. But the two-term Democratic congressman from New Jersey isn’t heeding his own admonition. Records show he’s bought or sold as much as $1 million of stock in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the virus response. The trades were just one slice of a stock buying and selling spree by the congressman, worth as much as $3.2 million, that he didn’t properly disclose to Congress as required by law. There’s no indication Malinowski acted on inside information. Malinowski says his broker handles all his trading decisions and he says his failure to file was “a mistake that I own 100%.