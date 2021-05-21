CDC investigates salmonella outbreak linked to backyard chickens

(NBC) -- Health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to backyard chickens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 163 people from 43 states have become ill. Roughly a third were children under the age of 5. Three people have been sickened in Minnesota, and 11 have been sickened in Iowa, according to the CDC.

While no deaths have been reported, 34 people have been hospitalized.

The CDC is reminding everyone to wash their hands after handling live poultry because birds carrying the bacteria can still appear healthy and clean.