EXPLAINER: How Congress’ Jan. 6 commission would work

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection would be modeled after a similar panel that studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks and has long been hailed as a bipartisan success. But bipartisanship isn’t always popular these days, especially in the wake of the deadly siege by a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Democrats and Republicans who support the idea are struggling to push a bill that would create the commission over the finish line. The House passed it easily, with 35 Republicans signing on. It’s fate is less clear in the Senate, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is opposed.