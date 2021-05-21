EXPLAINER: Why ‘world’s pharmacy’ India is short on shots

NEW DELHI (AP) — Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations his country would make enough COVID-19 vaccines to help all humanity. But India is struggling to meet its own domestic needs for the shots amid a startling surge of infections. As the world’s largest maker of vaccines, India always was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But a mixture of overconfidence, poor planning and bad luck has prevented that from happening. India didn’t reserve shots, nor did it invest early in scaling up vaccine manufacturing. A decision to open up vaccines to all adult, meanwhile, has made the shortage more acute.