Kennedy Center honorees still relish slimmed-down tribute

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s Kennedy Center Honors may be a slimmed-down affair as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic — but honoree Dick Van Dyke still says it’s “the capper on my career.” The 43rd class also includes country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen, singer-songwriter Joan Baez and violinist Midori. They were honored Friday night at a medallion ceremony that had been delayed from December 2020. All the honorees called the lifetime artistic achievement award a unique honor, even for an accomplished artist. Brooks joked: “I don’t mind being the weak link on the chain. I’m in the chain!”