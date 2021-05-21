New tools teach caregivers how to help seniors struggling with sensory loss, isolation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Imagine waking up one day and realizing your sense of smell, taste or hearing is nearly gone. That's a reality for aging adults everywhere, and it can lead to isolation and increased depression. Throw in the pandemic, and it's made things especially hard for this population.

Senior care company Home Instead has tools to help families understand what it's like for their loved one to experience sensory loss.

The tools include online simulators, like a video that can show you what it is like to have cataracts, and a simulator so you can see what it's like to have significant hearing loss.

Karen Hanson with Home Instead said these tools help open the lines of communication so the aging adult can feel validated and be open to getting help like hearing aids.

"With sensory loss, on top of the COVID this past year, being isolated, they even more isolate themselves, because of embarrassment," Hanson said. "So, it's really sad. There are tools we can give them to help make it better for them. It's important for us to remember to be patient with them. Sometimes, it can be easily fixed."

There are also things people can do at home to experience what its like to have limited mobility and chronic pain conditions like neuropathy. One example is putting dried corn kernels in socks and walking on them. Another example is having a conversation while wearing ear plugs.

According to Home Instead, one in three adults between the ages of 65 and 74 has hearing loss. By age 65, most people lose 50% of their ability to taste.

Home Instead has exercises on its website to strengthen senses to decrease the chances of losing them later in life. Some of tips include maintaining a healthy diet, refraining from smoking and smelling distinct smells every day for several weeks. The organization also strongly advised turning down the volume on music and other sources of sound.