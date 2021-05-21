Parents host John Marshall High School prom

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) --On Friday, John Marshall High School juniors and seniors got dapper and glammed up for prom.

Many pivotal high school events like prom were canceled last year because of the pandemic. But now that COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, many feel it's safe to experience those unforgettable moments.

"COVID was really hard," said Katie Morello.

"This whole quarantine we didn't even do much. We never really had that much fun," said Thout Aguek.

However, Friday night was a chance to leave that behind.

"It's kind of like our last bang before we leave for college," said Calleah Nelson.

"I am glad that we were able to have one because we weren't expecting one," said Julia.

For the Rockets, the night was about smiles, and selfies, and making unforgettable memories.

"It's something that means a lot to us as seniors because we didn't get it last year as juniors. Just getting together with everybody and seeing everybody happy is something to be proud about. You know?" said Parker Navitsky

Although the celebration was for the students, the parents take joy in it too.

"It feels real it. It feels surreal, but it also lets me know that I am getting old," said parent Aaron Taylor.

John Marshall administrators elected not to host a school sponsored prom this year, so parents helped organize the event for their students.

"They've had an awful lot taken away from them and this is just an opportunity for us and some of the other parents to give back to them a little bit," said Ken Navitsky, prom organizer.

It's something the students say they aren't taking for granted.

"It's nice that we all get to be together one last time and in a place that's not school. So it's exciting," said Morello.

Many JM students gathered at the Plummer House for pictures before the main prom event at the Downtown Hilton.