Propane business steps up to help Rochester BBQ restaurant after propane, regulator theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Small businesses, especially restaurants and bars, have struggled throughout the pandemic. But, when vital pieces of equipment are stolen, the situation only becomes worse.

That happened earlier this week to True Smoke BBQ when its propane tanks and regulator were stolen.

"We came in yesterday, like we typically do on a Thursday, start getting the propane filled up and getting ready for the day, getting both units, the truck and the pit going," True Smoke BBQ Owner Brenda Janvrin said. "And my son came out to get the propane tanks to fill them and came back in and just said 'mom where's the tanks?'"

All three of the propane tanks and the necessary hook-ups to run the pit were gone.

"And that's not something we can get locally," Janvrin said. "We've been trying to check and trying to find and trying to piece something together. But it knocked us out yesterday, for the restaurant. "We couldn't open."

A post on Facebook explaining why the family owned restaurant was closed sparked a local propane business to reach out and offer some help.

"I just knew that this is one thing [the theft] that a restaurant/food truck certainly didn't need," said Quality Propane General Manager Mike Hildenbrand. "And it probably came easier to me than to them. So absolutely, let's reach out one small business to another and see if there isn't someway we can help get BBQ going again."

Hildenbrand provided advice for Janvrin on how to get operating again.

"That was wonderful," Janvrin said. "That was absolutely wonderful to have him just step up like that and he didn't know us from anybody. So he just decided to do this out of the kindness of his heart and I very much appreciate that."

Janvrin is now waiting for parts to arrive to get the pit operational again. She's also taking time to add preventative measures so this doesn't happen again.

After spending costing roughly $1,500 on everything, she has a message for other food truck owners.

"I would strongly advise food truck owners to be proactive and do what they can now to protect their equipment, to protect their livelihood," Janvrin said.

Janvrin says it could be a week or two before her pit is back up and running.

In addition, due to the strains of the pandemic, Janvrin announced that on May 28th True Smoke BBQ will be closing the doors to its physical restaurant. Only the food truck will be operating until further notice.