Shock of Jan. 6 insurrection devolves into political fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The horror of Jan. 6 has been reduced from a stunning assault on American democracy to another political fight. Rather than uniting behind a bipartisan investigation, Republicans are betting they can regain at least partial control of Congress if they put the issue behind them as quickly as possible without antagonizing Donald Trump or his supporters. The issue could come to a head next week if the legislation creating a commission to investigate the attack, which passed the House, gets a vote in the Senate. Democrats will need at least 10 Republicans to join them in backing the measure — a dim prospect after Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell expressed opposition.