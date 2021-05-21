University of St. Thomas cuts tennis programs, players taking legal action

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The University of St. Thomas announced it will be ending the school's men's and women's tennis programs at the end of this academic year as the athletic program transitions from NCAA Division III sports to NCAA Division I.

The announcement seemingly came out of nowhere according to team members. They received an email on May 11 stating they were to attend a non-specific meeting with the university president and athletic director.

“I raised my hand and I was like, you know, was tennis the only program being cut or even thought about and they said yes. And I think everyone turned from being sad to being angry," said junior St. Thomas tennis player, Olivia Paradise.

Soon after the meeting an email was sent out to the entire student body regarding the tennis teams being cut from the athletic department.

St. Thomas stated the main reason for cutting the program is because they “can no longer provide an outstanding student-athletic experience” due to “unique challenges.”

"Even if the program does come back, you know, I really don't know that I can come back and represent St. Thomas on their tennis team after the way this situation was handled," stated freshman St. Thomas tennis player Clare Palen.

Some players from the women's team, along with their families, have decided to hire a lawyer, claiming ending women's tennis is a violation of Title IX.

They were able to secure one of the most successful Title IX attorneys in the country, Arthur H. Bryant. The players we spoke with say he sent a letter to St. Thomas University requesting the reinstatement of the programs. Bryant is looking for the university to respond by next week.

Some of the women's tennis team members have also put together a petition requesting any support they can get to bring the program back.