US enacts ‘Real Water’ recall amid reports of death, illness

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities have ordered a complete recall of a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand called Real Water amid investigations of at least one death and multiple cases of liver disease in people who reported drinking it. Company president Brent Jones and attorneys for him and the bottler didn’t immediately respond Friday to messages about a court order halting production and requiring destruction of everything produced before Wednesday. Real Water has been marketed primarily in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and California. A federal complaint says it is drawn from the municipal water supply and treated with chemicals including caustic lye and a mineral salt.