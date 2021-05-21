Warm and muggy weekend; Isolated storms next week

Summer-like conditions are expected this weekend with highs in the middle and lower 80s. Dew points will stay steady in the middle and upper 60s making conditions very muggy. We should be able to see some sunshine on Saturday with strong southerly winds around 10-20 mph. We'll work in a chance of isolated storms late Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms look to be extremely isolated at this time.

Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s to kick off next week too. Highs will be around 80-83° Monday and Tuesday with dew points in the middle/the upper 60s. Highs will drop back to the lower 70s and even upper 60s by the middle of next week.

Showers and thunderstorms remain the forecast Sunday and Monday evenings. We'll keep an eye on Tuesday evening, but for now, I think our chances on Tuesday look extremely limited. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again late next week.

Rainfall this week has really helped the dry conditions we've experienced so far this Spring. Just this week, we've seen around 1-2" of rain widespread in SE MN and NE IA.

Have a great weekend and stay cool!

Nick