Activists blockade McDonald’s distribution centers in UK

LONDON (AP) — Animal rights protesters are blockading four McDonald’s distribution centres in the U.K. in an attempt to get the burger chain to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025. Animal Rebellion said Saturday that trucks and bamboo structures are being used at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop lorries from leaving depots. The group said it intends to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours, causing “significant disruption” to the McDonald’s supply chain. It says the protest will affect some 1,300 restaurants.