Black man’s death fuels debate over police shooting at cars

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Many U.S. police departments limit shooting at moving vehicles because they consider the practice to be ineffective and not worth the risk to human life. But dozens of such shootings still occur each year with deadly results. The latest high-profile case involved an unarmed Black man in North Carolina named Andrew Brown Jr. Police-reform groups say many departments give officers too much leeway. They say officers should only shoot if deadly force other than the vehicle is being used, or to stop terrorism. But law enforcement experts argue that officers must have leeway to shoot in the rare instances where they could be saving lives.