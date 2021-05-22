Born learning trail makes everyday moments into learning opportunities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The United Way of Olmsted County and Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union teamed up Saturday to pave the path to childhood and community education.

Designed for children at a kindergarten to 1st and 2nd grade age, the The Born Learning Trail is located at approximately 840 7th St NE, along the Silver Creek bike path near Three Links Park.

The path consists of ten interactive signs in English, Spanish, and Somali with activities to turn an outdoor trip into a fun learning experience.

Affinity Plus Rochester Branch Manager Billie Packer says her favorite sign focuses on being present.

"One of my favorites is kind of stop in a circle and look at your child, smile at them, and it encourages you to look around you, look up at the trees and maybe hear the birds and things like that," she said.

Amy Wilfahrt, Outreach Coordinator at United Way of Olmsted County, said that the trail aligns well with United Way's three areas of impact: education, health and financial security.

"Anyone is welcome from the community," Wilfahrt said. "This is a free outdoor learning opportunity for people of all ages, but again it is geared towards younger audiences."

A grand reopening of the trail will take place Monday at noon, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony provided by the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.