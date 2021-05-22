Daily readings at tomb honor Dante 700 years after his death

RAVENNA, Italy (AP) — Italy is honoring Dante Alighieri in myriad ways on the 700th anniversary of the great poet’s death, from musical scores to museum exhibits. Pope Francis has written an Apostolic letter for the occasion, the latest by a pope examining Dante’s relationship with the Roman Catholic Church. But nowhere is the tribute more intimate than before his tomb as dusk falls in the city of Ravenna. Every day since September, volunteer Dante-lovers have gone there to read from his masterwork, the “Divine Comedy.” The readings are intended to connect residents, tourists, scholars and the uninitiated with the “Divine Comedy.” It’s an appreciation by the city Dante adopted while in exile and where he died in 1321.